|
|
|
Carlin Andrew Robert
(Andy) Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving husband of Ann,
he will be missed by all his family.
The funeral will take place at St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday
14th October 2020, but attendance
is limited to family only.
Donations in Andy's memory, for Dementia UK, may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG or
given at the funeral service.
Any enquiries please
telephone (01773) 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020