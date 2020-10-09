Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Carlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Carlin

Notice Condolences

Andrew Carlin Notice
Carlin Andrew Robert
(Andy) Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving husband of Ann,
he will be missed by all his family.
The funeral will take place at St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday
14th October 2020, but attendance
is limited to family only.
Donations in Andy's memory, for Dementia UK, may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG or
given at the funeral service.
Any enquiries please
telephone (01773) 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -