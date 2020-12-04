|
|
|
Smith Angela Passed away suddenly on
18th November 2020 aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of Leigh,
daughter of Paul and Christine,
mum of Liam, Daisy, Tommy and Millie, mamar of Ava-Rose, sister of
Paula, Lee, Craig and Darren.
She will be missed by
all her family and friends.
Angie's funeral will be held on
Wednesday 16th December at
St James' Church, Brinsley.
Unfortunately, due to the current
circumstances, attendance is limited.
Donations in memory of Angie
will be divided between the
I.C.U. at QMC in Nottingham and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and may be given online at
www.gillotts.co.uk/angiesmith,
given at the funeral service,
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020