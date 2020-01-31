|
|
|
Saywell Anne
(nee Singleton) Formerly of Oak Drive, Eastwood, passed away peacefully at home
23rd January 2020, aged 82 years,
after a long illness.
Wife of Geoffrey, mother of Mark,
a loving wife and mother who
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends. I lived in hope, I prayed in vain,
that God would make you well again.
But God decided we must part,
I watched you die with a broken heart. Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
in the Reflection Chapel on
Wednesday 5th February at
12.00 noon. Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations in memory
of Anne for The British Red Cross
may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020