BEE Audrey Patricia of Kimberley, a former primary
school teacher and music teacher,
passed away peacefully 21st June 2020, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Connell and
loving mum to Elizabeth and the late Catherine (Kate) and gran to Ben and Ross, who will be missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service for immediate family members only will be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in her memory to be
divided between Cancer Research UK and Eastgate Care Ltd. for
Alexandra House Nursing Home(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 3, 2020