|
|
|
Shaw Beatrice May
'Betty'
(nee Louth) Passed away peacefully on
21st July 2020 aged 86 years.
Beloved mum of Stephen and Susan, nana of Alicia and Olivia,
and great-grandma to Leo.
She was much loved and will be
sadly missed by all her family.
The family regret that due to
current restrictions, attendance at
the funeral service is by invitation only.
Any enquiries please contact
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
Kimberley Tel: 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 31, 2020