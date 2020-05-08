Home

Bernard Seed

Notice Condolences

Bernard Seed Notice
Seed Bernard Exley Passed away peacefully
26th April 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband to Kathleen, loving dad of Susan, Victor and Yvonne,
caring grandpa of Rachael, Julie,
Peter and David.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Donations in memory of Bernard for the Penrith Mountain Rescue Team may be made on line at www.gillotts.co.uk/bernardexleyseed or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 8, 2020
