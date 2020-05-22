Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Bernard Seed

Notice

Bernard Seed Notice
Seed Bernard Exley Kathleen and family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, tributes and cards of condolence and also their generous donations to Penrith Mountain Rescue in memory of Bernard. They are also very grateful for the forbearance and kindness shown by many during Bernard's long illness.
They would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Alexandra House for their care and kindness during Bernard's residence, to Dr Cooley of Newthorpe Medical Centre for his attention and to Rev. Canon Barbara Holbrook for her thoughtful, sensitive funeral service.
Lastly, they would like to thank Gillots Funeral Service for their help during this difficult time.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bernard's life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 22, 2020
