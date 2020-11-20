|
COLE Betty Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 7th November 2020.
Aged 91 years.
Wife of the late John,
Sadly missed by children
Ian, John, Ruth, Laura and their families.
Private family funeral service to be
held at Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in lieu for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society and all enquiries care of
A W Lymn The Family Funeral Service
Parker House, 25 Church Street,
Stapleford NG9 8GA
0115 949 9211
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020