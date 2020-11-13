|
Denton Betty Passed away peacefully on 2nd November 2020 aged 90 years. Loving wife of John, beloved mum of Neil and Marie and dear gran of Paul, Andrew
and Lauren, she will be sadly missed
by all the family.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday 25th November - unfortunately due to current restrictions, attendance is limited.
Donations in memory of Betty for the British Heart Foundation may be given at the funeral service, online at www.gillotts.co.uk/bettydenton,
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020