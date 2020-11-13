Home

Notice Condolences

Brian Griffin Notice
Griffin Brian Former Mayor of Eastwood,
passed away suddenly on
10th October 2020, aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of the late Janet, much loved dad and father-in-law to Neil, Wendy and Jeremy, and adored grandad to Oliver and Freya.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Eastwood on Wednesday 18th November at
12.45 p.m. Unfortunately, due to
current restrictions, attendance is limited, and a memorial service will be arranged at a future time when circumstances permit. However, Brian's funeral cortege will be travelling through Hilltop and Eastwood from 12.30 p.m., and the family would be grateful to see friends lining the route on his final journey.
Donations in memory of Brian for The Brain Tumour Charity may be given at www.gillotts.co.uk/briangriffin,
by collection at the funeral service,
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020
