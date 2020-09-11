Home

Bryan Baker Notice
Baker Bryan of Eastwood
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Haywood House, Nottingham City Hospital on 26/08/2020 age 81.
Bryan leaves behind his loving daughter Lynne, son Dean, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Anthony,
Laura, Jake and Jodie.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel on 16/09/2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only and donations
in lieu for Haywood House,
Nottingham City Hospital.
For further information please
contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
