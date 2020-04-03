Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Canon John Berry

Notice Condolences

Canon John Berry Notice
Berry Canon John Emile Joseph Parish priest of
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Roman Catholic Church,
Eastwood, passed away
on 25th March 2020
aged 90 years.

He will be sadly missed by all his
family, friends and parishioners.

A private service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium,
followed by a Mass to be
arranged at a later date.
Donations in memory of Father John for 'Mary's Meals' may be given at www.gillotts.co.uk/canonjohnberry
or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood
NG16 3GG
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020
