Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Resources
More Obituaries for Christien Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christien Sadler

Notice Condolences

Christien Sadler Notice
Sadler Christien Of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully
at Alexandra House on
28th August 2020, aged 86.
Christien leaves a loving son John, daughter-in-law Jane, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel on Wednesday 16th September at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK.
For further information please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -