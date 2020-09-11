|
|
|
Sadler Christien Of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully
at Alexandra House on
28th August 2020, aged 86.
Christien leaves a loving son John, daughter-in-law Jane, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel on Wednesday 16th September at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK.
For further information please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
