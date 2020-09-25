Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Christine Cook

Christine Cook Notice
Cook Christine Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on 12th September 2020 aged 80 years .
Christine leaves loving Daughter Julie and husband Chris, Daughter Helen and husband Kev, Son Paul and wife Teresa and Families.
Christine will be sadly missed by all her Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium (Serenity Chapel) on Friday 25th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please and any Donations in Lieu for The Coal Mining Charity .
For further enquiries please contact Eastwood Cooperative Funeralcare 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020
