|
|
|
BIRKIN David
'Crockett' Passed away peacefully in Alexandra House Care Home on 6th May 2020 aged 84 years.
A much loved dad to Tracey, Michael
& Andrew and a devoted grandad to Wayne, Jordan, Kieran, Sam, Sean
& Willow and loving great grandad
to George, Jack, Emma and Selina.
David will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private Burial will take place next week. Donations in memory of David for Alzheimer's Society can be made via Just Giving. https://www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/davebirkin
All enquiries to
Julie Wesson Funeral Directors
Stowell House, 52 Blenheim Drive, Chilwell, Nottingham,
NG9 5ES, Tel: 0115 9226032
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 15, 2020