Hedderly David Beloved husband of Janet, and much loved father of Nick and Katherine, passed away 1st October 2020, aged 87.
He was loved and respected by
all his family and friends.
David's funeral will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Donations in David's memory,
for Christian Aid may be given by retiring collection after the service,
via the funeral announcements page
at www.gillotts.co.uk, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street,
Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020