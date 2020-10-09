Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hedderly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hedderly

Notice Condolences

David Hedderly Notice
Hedderly David Beloved husband of Janet, and much loved father of Nick and Katherine, passed away 1st October 2020, aged 87.
He was loved and respected by
all his family and friends.
David's funeral will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Donations in David's memory,
for Christian Aid may be given by retiring collection after the service,
via the funeral announcements page
at www.gillotts.co.uk, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street,
Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -