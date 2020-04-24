Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lawrence

Notice Condolences

David Lawrence Notice
Lawrence David Passed peacefully at QMC
on 15th April 2020
aged 70 Years, loving and devoted husband to Anya.

"A light has gone from my life,
until we meet again my darling"
GORTQ a silent key

Funeral Service to take place at Swanwick Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David are for the work of Eastwood memory café and can be forwarded to Price & Son Funeral Directors 01476 593556
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -