|
|
|
Lawrence David Passed peacefully at QMC
on 15th April 2020
aged 70 Years, loving and devoted husband to Anya.
"A light has gone from my life,
until we meet again my darling"
GORTQ a silent key
Funeral Service to take place at Swanwick Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David are for the work of Eastwood memory café and can be forwarded to Price & Son Funeral Directors 01476 593556
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020