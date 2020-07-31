Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Harrison

Notice Condolences

Derek Harrison Notice
Harrison Derek of Brinsley passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the City Hospital on 18th July at 10.00am aged 89 years.
A Wonderful kind and Loving Husband to Mary . A beloved Father to Son's Andrew and Robert and
Daughter-In-Law Leanne.
A fun loving Grandpar
to Emma and Alice.
The funeral service will be held at
St James The Great , Brinsley
on Wednesday 5th August at
1.00pm followed by burial in
the churchyard at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only and any
Donations taken in lieu for
The City Hospital Cancer
Ward Edward 2 .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham,NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -