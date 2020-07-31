|
|
|
Harrison Derek of Brinsley passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the City Hospital on 18th July at 10.00am aged 89 years.
A Wonderful kind and Loving Husband to Mary . A beloved Father to Son's Andrew and Robert and
Daughter-In-Law Leanne.
A fun loving Grandpar
to Emma and Alice.
The funeral service will be held at
St James The Great , Brinsley
on Wednesday 5th August at
1.00pm followed by burial in
the churchyard at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only and any
Donations taken in lieu for
The City Hospital Cancer
Ward Edward 2 .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham,NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 31, 2020