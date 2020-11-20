|
|
|
Wood Derek
'Spike' Passed away on
3rd November 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved father to Pat, Lorraine
and Sharon, and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
Due to the current restrictions attendance at the funeral is by
invitation only. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations
in memory of Derek for the
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance (cheques payable please to 'L.N.A.A.C.T') may be
given by retiring collection after
the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street,
Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020