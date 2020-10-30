|
Young Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 25th October 2020, aged 70 years.
Loving partner of Roger and dear mum of Lisa, she will be missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Bramcote Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th November. Unfortunately due to current restrictions, attendance at the
funeral is limited.
Donations in memory of Doreen for Animal Aid Ovacik can be given at the funeral service, online at www.gillotts.co.uk/doreenyoung, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Please make any cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020