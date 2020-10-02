Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Elizabeth Jackson Notice
Jackson Elizabeth 'Betty' Of Eastwood.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd September 2020, aged 98 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Val Jackson, much loved and sadly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in Betty's memory for Edward House Care Home (cheques payable to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account' please) may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. For enquiries please telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020
