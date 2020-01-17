|
|
|
Wilson Eric Morley Of Watnall.
Passed away peacefully at home on
28th December 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January at
12.45pm in the Reflection Chapel.
Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in memory of Eric for the British Red Cross, may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church,
Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL, Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020