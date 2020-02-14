Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
16:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Eva Ball Notice
Ball Eva Irene Passed away peacefully at home
on 6th February 2020, aged 89 years, surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence, much loved mother of
David, Michael and Lisa, and grandmother of Chantal and Toby.
She will be sadly missed by
all the family.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 18th February at
Amber Valley Crematorium
at 4.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Irene
for Hayward House Hospice
may be given by retiring collection
at the funeral service, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
