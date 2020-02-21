Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Dorkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Dorkes

Notice Condolences

Frank Dorkes Notice
Dorkes Frank Of Newthorpe, passed away
peacefully at his home on
8th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Celia, much loved dad of Andrea and Chris, and a very dear and proud grandad.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and Cremation
on Friday 21st February at
Bramcote Crematorium in the
Serenity Chapel at 9.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Red Cross may be given by retiring collection, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -