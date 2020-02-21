|
|
|
Dorkes Frank Of Newthorpe, passed away
peacefully at his home on
8th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Celia, much loved dad of Andrea and Chris, and a very dear and proud grandad.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and Cremation
on Friday 21st February at
Bramcote Crematorium in the
Serenity Chapel at 9.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Red Cross may be given by retiring collection, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020