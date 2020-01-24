Home

A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:00
Bramcote Crematorium
Gail Laughlan Notice
Laughlan Gail Ann
of Market Harborough.
Formerly of Newthorpe Eastwood, passed away peacefully on 13th January 2020, aged 40 years.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020,
2.00pm Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations will be kindly received and forwarded to Breast Cancer now, research charity.
For all funeral enquiries please contact Vicki at A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd 10 Priestsic Road Sutton In Ashfield Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
