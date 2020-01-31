Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
13:00
St Mary's Church, Eastwood
Burial
Following Services
Eastwood Cemetery
Geoffrey Richards Notice
Richards Geoffrey (Geoff) Of Eastwood, passed away
peacefully with his family at his side,
19th January 2020, aged 85 years.
Husband of the late Beryl,
Partner of Carole, loving Dad of Antony, caring Grandad of Jasmine, Max and Harry. He will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Eastwood on
Friday 7th February at 1.00pm,
followed by burial at
Eastwood Cemetery.
Floral tributes are welcome or,
if desired, donations in memory of Geoffrey for Cancer Research UK
may be given by retiring collection
at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
