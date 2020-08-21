Home

Geoffrey Stocks

Geoffrey Stocks Notice
Stocks Geoffrey Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family
by his side at home on
7th August 2020, aged 65 years.
Geoffrey leaves Wife Sue,
Mark & Amy, Shaun & Gemma,
(Son's and Daughter-In-Law),
Daughter Hayley , Grandchildren Rylan, Eliza, Ollie, Rosa, Rai, Tommy & Bump.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium
(Thorseby Chapel) on
Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020
