|
|
|
Stocks Geoffrey Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family
by his side at home on
7th August 2020, aged 65 years.
Geoffrey leaves Wife Sue,
Mark & Amy, Shaun & Gemma,
(Son's and Daughter-In-Law),
Daughter Hayley , Grandchildren Rylan, Eliza, Ollie, Rosa, Rai, Tommy & Bump.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium
(Thorseby Chapel) on
Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020