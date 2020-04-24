|
Jesze Rev. George Of Eastwood passed away
peacefully at home
11th April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of
Helen Margaret Jesze, father of Paul, David and Elisabeth, father-in-law of Yvonne and grandfather (Opa) of
David Junior and Josephine.
He will be greatly missed by family
and friends at home and abroad.
After a small graveside burial now,
a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
"I have fought a good fight,
I have finished my course,
I have kept the faith," 2 Tim 4,7 (KJV)
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020