George Jesze

George Jesze Notice
Jesze Rev. George Of Eastwood passed away
peacefully at home
11th April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of
Helen Margaret Jesze, father of Paul, David and Elisabeth, father-in-law of Yvonne and grandfather (Opa) of
David Junior and Josephine.
He will be greatly missed by family
and friends at home and abroad.
After a small graveside burial now,
a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.

"I have fought a good fight,
I have finished my course,
I have kept the faith," 2 Tim 4,7 (KJV)
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
