Harry Merrill Notice
Merrill Harry Of Brinsley, passed away on
6th April 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Husband of the late Jean, and dear Dad of Ian, Alan and the late John. Also a Grandad and Great Grandad.
Harry was buried in Brinsley Churchyard on Thursday 16th April.
Any donations in his memory, for
The Salvation Army may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/harrymerrill
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Harry's life.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
