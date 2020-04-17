|
|
|
Merrill Harry Of Brinsley, passed away on
6th April 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Husband of the late Jean, and dear Dad of Ian, Alan and the late John. Also a Grandad and Great Grandad.
Harry was buried in Brinsley Churchyard on Thursday 16th April.
Any donations in his memory, for
The Salvation Army may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/harrymerrill
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Harry's life.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020