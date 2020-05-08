|
|
|
Whittaker Hazel of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully
at Alexandra Care Home Eastwood on 28th April 2020,
aged 92 years .
Survived by her Children, Wesley,
Beryl, Mark and Lois, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Hazel will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Eastwood Cemetery, Graveside Service on Monday 18th May at 12.00pm. Immediate family only to attend please. Donations in lieu for Alexandra House Care Home and may be sent to
Mrs Whincup, 33 The Flashes,
Gnosall, Stafford ST20 0HL.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 8, 2020