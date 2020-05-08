Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Graveside service
Private
Eastwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Whittaker

Notice Condolences

Hazel Whittaker Notice
Whittaker Hazel of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully
at Alexandra Care Home Eastwood on 28th April 2020,
aged 92 years .
Survived by her Children, Wesley,
Beryl, Mark and Lois, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Hazel will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Eastwood Cemetery, Graveside Service on Monday 18th May at 12.00pm. Immediate family only to attend please. Donations in lieu for Alexandra House Care Home and may be sent to
Mrs Whincup, 33 The Flashes,
Gnosall, Stafford ST20 0HL.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -