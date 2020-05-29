|
|
|
Tonks Herbert Joseph
(Bert) Passed away on 18th May 2020,
aged 96 years.
Loving husband of the late Barbara, dad of Susan and son-in-law Peter, grandad of Leigh and Nicola
and grandpa Bert to his four
great-grandchildren.
God saw you getting weary
when a cure was not to be.
He put his arms around you,
and whispered 'come to me'.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 29th May at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Bert
for the British Heart Foundation may
be given via the link below or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 7134848. www.gillotts.co.uk/herberttonks
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 29, 2020