|
|
|
COPE Hilda Passed away at The Rookery Care Home on Wednesday 26th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Fredrick Cope. Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 18th March at
Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 12.45pm.
Flowers are welcome or if desired donations to the chosen charity Dementia UK can be sent care of
A W Lymn Family Funeral Service
Park House
1 Park Road
Ilkeston
Derbyshire
DE7 5DA
0115 944 4121
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020