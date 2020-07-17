Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Irene Smithurst Notice
Smithurst Irene Ann Of Kimberley.
Passed away peacefully at Nottingham City Hospital on 8th July 2020, aged 73 years .
Irene leaves Husband Keith ,
Sons Wayne, Carl and Paul.

The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium
( Reflection Chapel )
on Thursday 23rd July at 11.15am .
Family Flowers only .

For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham
NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 17, 2020
