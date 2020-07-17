|
Smithurst Irene Ann Of Kimberley.
Passed away peacefully at Nottingham City Hospital on 8th July 2020, aged 73 years .
Irene leaves Husband Keith ,
Sons Wayne, Carl and Paul.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium
( Reflection Chapel )
on Thursday 23rd July at 11.15am .
Family Flowers only .
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham
NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 17, 2020