Beeken Iris Passed away peacefully at home
23rd March 2020, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Charles,
loving mum of Barbara and Robert,
caring gran and great-granny.
She will be deeply missed by
all her family and friends.
For details please visit
www.gillotts.co.uk/irisbeeken.
Donations in memory of Iris,
which will be divided between the
British Heart Foundation and
Rainbows Hospice, may be given
via the link above or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484 (cheques payable
to Gillotts Funeral Directors
Donations Account please).
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020