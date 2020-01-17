Home

Calverton & District Funeral Service (Calverton, Nottingham)
20 St. Wilfrids Square
Calverton, Nottinghamshire NG14 6FP
0115 965 5588
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
13:15
Bramcote Crematorium
James Clifton Notice
CLIFTON James (Jim) Formerly of Halls Lane, Newthorpe and of Cliff Boulevard and Norman Street, Kimberley. Passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020 after a long illness aged 87 years.
Devoted husband to the late Pamela, brother to Mollie, dad to Steven and Antony and grandpa to Maisie, Thomas, Lucy and Charlie.
A funeral service will be held in the main chapel at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Jim to the Alzheimer's Society can be given either at the service or online at www.alzheimers.org.uk.
Any enquiries to Calverton & District Funeral Service on 0115 965 5588.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
