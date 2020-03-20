Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
James Keam

Notice Condolences

James Keam Notice
Keam James (Jim) Passed away peacefully on
8th March 2020, aged 96 years.
Jim's family would like to thank the
staff at Eastwood House Care Home
for their care and support.
Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
in the Reflection Chapel on
Wednesday 25th March at 11.15 am.
No flowers please, but if desired, donations in memory of Jim for Dementia UK may be given by
retiring collection at the end of
the service or sent to
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020
