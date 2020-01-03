|
|
|
Clarke Jean Passed away peacefully
13th December 2019, aged 66 years.
Devoted wife of Thomas, loving mum
of Sarah and Andrew, sister of Sylvia,
Ann and husband Colin, Geoff and
wife Barbara and caring mamma
of Ellie and Amy.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on
Thursday 9th January at 11.30am
followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but if
desired, donations in memory of Jean for Headway may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020