|
|
|
LIMB Jeanette Passed away suddenly
on the 29th December 2019,
aged 51 years.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley
on Thursday 30th January
at 1.00 p.m., followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Immediate family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory
of Jeanette for the Cats Protection League may be given by retiring collection after the service
or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street,
Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020