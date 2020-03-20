|
|
|
Coatswith Joan Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 82 years.
Mum of Nigel, the late Stephen, Rodney, Sarah and Sonia, who will be missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 1.30 pm on Tuesday 7th April. Floral tributes or,
if desired, donations in memory of Joan for the British Lung Foundation may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/joancoatswith,
or by retiring collection at the end of the service.
If you wish to attend the funeral,
in view of the changing situation regarding public gatherings, please contact Gillotts or visit the webpage shown above for guidance a few days prior to the funeral date.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020