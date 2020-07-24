Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Joan Dodsley

Joan Dodsley Notice
DODSLEY Joan
(née Fletcher) Of Newthorpe, passed away peacefully at home on the 19th July 2020 at
aged 88. Joan was the much loved wife of the late John Dodsley and loving mum to her son David and her two other sons Brian and Trevor
who sadly passed before her.
Joan was always devoted to her family and will be sadly missed by her son David, daughters-in-law Sue and Maggie, her sisters Esther and Pat, brother David and their families. Unfortunately due to the current restrictions a private service is to be held at Bramcote crematorium.
The family request not to receive flowers and would welcome donations to the Hayward House Hospice and British Heart Foundation (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) and may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 24, 2020
