|
|
|
Hobbs Joan Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Wren Hall Nursing Home on 8th March 2020
aged 86 years.
Joan leaves loving Daughters
Wendy & Jackie.
Loving Son Steven and their Partners.
Sadly leaves 7 Grandchildren
and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
her Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium
(Thorseby Chapel) on Monday 30th March 2020 at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please and after the service donations will be taken in lieu for Wren Hall Nursing Home.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020