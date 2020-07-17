|
|
|
Bescoby John Died suddenly at home on
1st July 2020, aged 84 years.
Wonderful husband of Marion,
loving father of Fran and Tim and grandfather of Sam, Ester, Euan, Jacob and Leo. He will be missed so much.
A short but meaningful thanksgiving service to be held at our church
St. Mary's Eastwood on
Wednesday 22nd July at 2.00 pm, followed by a private committal
at Bramcote Crematorium.
The family sincerely apologise that
due to the restrictions of covid 19 attendance at those services
will be by invitation only.
At a later date we will hold a
memorial service for John.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in John's memory which will be divided between
British Heart Foundation and Woodland Trust (cheques payable
to Gillotts Funeral Directors
Donations Account please) may be
sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 17, 2020