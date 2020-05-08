|
Greaves John of Brinsley, sadly passed away aged 81 on 26th April after a long illness.
He was a much loved husband of Angela, father of Joanna, Steve and Chris and grandfather of Emma.
He was known by all to be a kind, gentle man who will be remembered fondly.
"In Heavenly Love Abiding".
A thanksgiving of John's life will be
held at a later date to be announced.
Donations in memory of John for
Blood Cancer UK may be given on line at www.gillotts.co.uk/johngreaves or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 8, 2020