|
|
|
Robinson John Alan Of Eastwood passed
away peacefully at The
Nottingham City Hospital on
16th August 2020, aged 63 years .
John will be missed and loved by all
his immediate family, Tony, Steff,
Joanne, Debbie and his Great Niece
and Nephew Regan & Beatrice .
The funeral service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
(Reflection Chapel) on Tuesday
1st September 2020 at 2.15pm.
No flowers are requested please .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020