THOMAS John Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd November 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Jackie, beloved dad of Neil, David, Steven and Julie and a loving grandad of Liam, Luke, Ruby, Jamie and Isabelle.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 14th December and is
by invitation only.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of John for Nuthall Christmas Lights (cheques payable please to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account') may be given by retiring collection after the service or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020