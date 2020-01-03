Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
14:00
Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel)
Notice

Joyce Burgoyne Notice
Burgoyne Joyce
of Brinsley Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on
11th December 2019 aged 84 years.
Joyce leaves behind loving
Son's Graham and Neil.
Daughters-In-Law Helen and Margaret.
7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all her Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel) on Thursday
9th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations taken in lieu for
Cancer Research UK .
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeral care,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020
