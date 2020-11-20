Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Joyce Cox Notice
COX Joyce Hilltop, Eastwood
Passed away peacefully at Alexandra House on Sunday, November 1st, aged 86 years.
Will be greatly missed by husband Aubrey, son and daughter-in-law Gary and Maria, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Tony, grandaughters Joanne and Debbie and great grandchildren Regan and Beatrice.
A big thank you to Michelle, Eastwood House and Alexandra House for all your care and lovely attention and friends and neighbours for all your kind words.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, Bramcote at 12:30pm.
All flowers welcome c/o Eastwood
Co-op Funeral or donations to
Eastwood Memory Cafe.
For further enquiries please contact Eastwood Cooperative Funeral Care 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020
