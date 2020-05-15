Home

RATCLIFFE Joyce Of Eastwood.
Born in Hucknall, passed away peacefully at Alexandra House Care Home on 28th April 2020, aged 94.
Much loved mother to Alan (dec),
Janet and David, mother in law to Roger and devoted
grandmother to Rachel.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Churchyard, Greasley on Monday 18th May 2020 at 12.30pm.
Immediate family only please.
Family flowers only.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 15, 2020
