Slater Joyce Of Kimberley passed away on
6th January 2020 aged 90 years.
Mum of Susan, Michael and Markham and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be missed by all the family.
Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley on Tuesday 18th February at 1.30pm followed by interment in Kimberley Cemetery. All are welcome after the funeral at the Miners Return, Kimberley.
Floral Tributes and all enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
