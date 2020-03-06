|
Wakefield Joyce Passed away peacefully at home
with her family beside her on the
1st March 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of Ivan, loving mum of Mark, mother-in-law of Anne and much loved grandmar of Hannah and Kirstie.
She will be deeply missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium in the
Reflection Chapel on
Friday 27th March at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of
Joyce which will be divided between Nottinghamshire Hospice and Treetops Hospice Care (cheques payable to
Gillotts Funeral Directors Donation Account please) may be given at the end of the service by retiring collection or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020