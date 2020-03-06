Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Wakefield

Notice Condolences

Joyce Wakefield Notice
Wakefield Joyce Passed away peacefully at home
with her family beside her on the
1st March 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of Ivan, loving mum of Mark, mother-in-law of Anne and much loved grandmar of Hannah and Kirstie.
She will be deeply missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium in the
Reflection Chapel on
Friday 27th March at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of
Joyce which will be divided between Nottinghamshire Hospice and Treetops Hospice Care (cheques payable to
Gillotts Funeral Directors Donation Account please) may be given at the end of the service by retiring collection or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -